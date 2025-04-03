IRSA Releases 57,300 Cusecs Water
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2025 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 57,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 68,900 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1411.03 feet which was 9.03 feet higher than dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 19,300 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1085.00 feet, which was 35.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 22,300 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 32,100, 30,300, 16,600 and 6,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 17,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 6,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
