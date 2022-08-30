IRSA releases 576,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 576,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 604,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has already attained its maximum conversation level of 1550 feet and was 152 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 247,600 cusecs each.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1185.30 feet, which was 135.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 38,000 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded 3840,200, 622,100 and 530,800 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 258,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 33,400 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.