IRSA releases 580,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 580,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 581,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has already attained its maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet, which was 154.00 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 265,2200 cusecs and outflow as 264,800 cusecs.

Mangla Dam has also attained its maximum conservation level of 1242.00 feet, which was 202.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 71,100 cusecs each.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 316,500, 212,300 and 200,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 69,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 169,200 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.