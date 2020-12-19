UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 58,300 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 58,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 44,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1476.15 feet, which was 84.15 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 19,600 cusecs and outflow as 15,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1167.80 feet, which was 127.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 9,200 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 45,000, 30,900 and 4,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 8,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

