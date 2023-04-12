IRSA releases 58,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 58,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 68,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1436.06 feet and was 38.06 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 19,100 cusecs while outflow as 15,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1113.45 feet, which was 63.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 22,900 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 20,600, 26,400, 32,900 and 6,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 15,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 5,900 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.