IRSA releases 58,700 cusecs water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 10:12 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 58,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 38,700 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 58,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 38,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1467.59 feet, which was 75.59 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 15,000 and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1173.90 feet, which was 133.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 10,000 cusecs each.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 38,400, 33,800 and 7,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 7,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and zero cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

