IRSA Releases 58,700 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2023 | 12:40 PM

IRSA releases 58,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 58,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 67,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1435.79 feet and was 37.79 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 18,700 cusecs while outflow as 15,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1113.00 feet, which was 63.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 20,100 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 24,500, 26,400, 32,300 and 6,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 15,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,900 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

