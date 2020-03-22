UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 59,100 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020

IRSA releases 59,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Sunday released 59,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 77,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1453.56 feet, which was 67.56 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 20,700 cusecs and outflow as 5,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1174.65 feet, which was 134.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 27,600 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 25,400, 27,600 and 33,600 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 12,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 11,900 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

