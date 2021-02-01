UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 59,300 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 05:20 PM

IRSA releases 59,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 59,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 38,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1465.68 feet, which was 73.68 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 15,500 and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1173.80 feet, which was 133.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 8,700 and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 44,100, 40,900 and 7,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 7,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and zero cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

President confers Medal of Independence on Ambassa ..

11 minutes ago

UAE condemns terror attack in Mogadishu

41 minutes ago

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa calls on PM Imran K ..

43 minutes ago

Sports competitions to be held in SBBU Nawabshah f ..

10 minutes ago

1488 outlaws held with contraband in January

10 minutes ago

Pesco conducts nighttime operation in Mardan

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.