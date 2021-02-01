IRSA releases 59,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 59,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 38,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1465.68 feet, which was 73.68 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 15,500 and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1173.80 feet, which was 133.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 8,700 and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 44,100, 40,900 and 7,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 7,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and zero cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.