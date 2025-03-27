IRSA Releases 59,300 Cusecs Water
Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2025 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 59,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 59,600 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, River Indus stood at dead level of 1402 feet at Tarbela Dam. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 16,400 cusecs and 16,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1070.00 feet, which was 20.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 18,200 cusecs and 18,300 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 27,000, 18,700, 18,000 and 6,200 cusecs respectively.
Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 14,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 3,000 cusecs from River Chenab at Marala.
