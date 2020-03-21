UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 60,000 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Saturday released 60,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 74,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1452.79 feet, which was 66.75 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 20,900 cusecs and outflow as 5,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1174.55 feet, which was 134.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 23,700 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 24,800, 24,900 and 30,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 13,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 11,900 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

