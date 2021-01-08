IRSA releases 60,200 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 60,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 65,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1471.46 feet, which was 79.46 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 16,900 cusecs and outflow as 23,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1168.00 feet, which was 128.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 18,800 cusecs and 5,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 34,100, 16,700 and 5,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 6,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 25,700 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.