IRSA Releases 60,200 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2022 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 60,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 41,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1490.12 feet and was 92.12 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 19,100 cusecs while outflow as 27,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1118.40 feet, which was 68.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 9,100 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 35,000, 27,700, 22,000 and 11,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

