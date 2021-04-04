UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 60,700 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 60,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 86,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1419.50 feet, which was 35.50 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 22,100 and 21,300 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1129.90 feet, which was 89.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 40,200 and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 33,100, 46,400 and 9,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 12,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 4,900 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

