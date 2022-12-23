UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 60,800 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2022 | 12:30 PM

IRSA releases 60,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 60,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 41,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1489.29 feet and was 91.29 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 18,800 cusecs while outflow as 27,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1116.50 feet, which was 66.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 8,600 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded at 30,300, 27,700, 20,800 and 2,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

