IRSA Releases 61,400 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2023 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 61,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 42,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1424.84 feet and was 26.84 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 18,000 cusecs while outflow as 6,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1096.90 feet, which was 46.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 17,100 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 17,900, 40,200, 37,200 and 7,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 15,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,400 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

