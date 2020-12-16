UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 61,600 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

IRSA releases 61,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 61,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 48,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1475.89 feet, which was 83.89 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 21,000 cusecs and outflow as 20,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1170.10 feet, which was 130.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 10,800 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 55,800, 32,600 and 4,700 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 9,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

More Stories From Pakistan

