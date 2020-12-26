IRSA releases 61,700 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 61,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 39,800 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 61,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 39,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1473.66 feet, which was 81.66 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 19,600 cusecs and outflow as 45,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1164.00 feet, which was 124.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 8,500 cusecs and 5,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 58,700, 20,900 and zero cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 7,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 3,500 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.