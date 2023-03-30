IRSA releases 62,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 62,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 43,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1425.80 feet and was 27.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 17,800 cusecs while outflow was 6,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1098.00 feet, which was 48.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 16,800 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu, and Sukkur has been recorded at 21,700, 42,700, 36,300, and 7,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 15,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 4,400 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.