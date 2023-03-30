UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 62,100 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2023 | 10:50 AM

IRSA releases 62,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 62,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 43,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1425.80 feet and was 27.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 17,800 cusecs while outflow was 6,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1098.00 feet, which was 48.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 16,800 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu, and Sukkur has been recorded at 21,700, 42,700, 36,300, and 7,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 15,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 4,400 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30th March 2023

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zay ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed on his appointment as Crown ..

7 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Mansour bin Zayed on his a ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Mansour bin Zayed on his appointment as UAE Vice Preside ..

7 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Hazza bin Zayed and Tahnou ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Hazza bin Zayed and Tahnoun bin Zayed on their appointme ..

7 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Mansour bin Zayed on ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Mansour bin Zayed on his appointment as UAE Vice Pr ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.