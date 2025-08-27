IRSA Releases 623,400 Cusecs Water
Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2025 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 623,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 668,800 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1549.85 feet, which was 147.85 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 179,500 cusecs and 154,400 cusecs, respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1221.50 feet, which was 171.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 28,400 cusecs and 8,000 cusecs, respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 264,000, 327,700, 280,300 and 296,800 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 35,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 412,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
