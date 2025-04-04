IRSA releases 63,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 63,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 66,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1410.62 feet which was 8.62 feet higher than dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 16,800 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1086.70 feet, which was 36.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 21,900 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 36,800, 30,300, 16,600 and 6,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 17,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 7,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.