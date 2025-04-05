IRSA Releases 63,100 Cusecs Water
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2025 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 63,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 71,400 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1410.66 feet which was 8.66 feet higher than dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 20,700 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1088.60 feet, which was 38.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 22,600 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 27,700, 30,300, 16,600 and 6,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 17,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 6,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
Pak Vs NZ Final ODI: Imam-ul-Haq sustains injury as field throw hits him on face
Pakistan lose 4 wickets for 135 runs to chase 265-run target set by New Zealand
Myanmar quake death toll rises to 3,354
Korea's exports of food, agro products hit all-time high in Q1
Chinese scientists develop atoms-thin chips to boost computational power
Mexico reports first human case of H5N1 bird flu
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2025
7.2 earthquake hits Papua New Guinea
Saeed bin Suroor: Looking forward to new victory in Dubai World Cup 2025
Global racing giants clash: 13 nations vie for Dubai World Cup glory
Dubai International Aquatics' open water swimming & water polo competitions kick ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IRSA releases 63,100 cusecs water25 seconds ago
-
Bollywood icon Manoj Kumar’s roots trace back to Abbottabad27 seconds ago
-
Bus overturns on Swat-Peshawar route, multiple injuries reported51 minutes ago
-
Two injured as van catches fire during refilling in Gujranwala1 hour ago
-
Honour killing; mother, infant killed in Mansehra1 hour ago
-
Tarar grieved over death of former secretary information Khawaja Ijaz Sarwar2 hours ago
-
4.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Swat, surrounding regions2 hours ago
-
One killed,six injured as bus overturned2 hours ago
-
PDP President slams NC govt for failing to address IIOJK people’s key issues2 hours ago
-
WAPDA to be supported for timely completion of projects: Wattoo12 hours ago
-
Governor commends security forces for eliminating two terrorists in Balochistan operation12 hours ago
-
PPP’s agenda to alleviate poverty, curb inflation & generate employment: Bilawal12 hours ago