IRSA Releases 63,100 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2025 | 12:20 PM

IRSA releases 63,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 63,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 71,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1410.66 feet which was 8.66 feet higher than dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 20,700 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1088.60 feet, which was 38.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 22,600 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 27,700, 30,300, 16,600 and 6,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 17,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 6,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

