IRSA releases 63,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 63,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 63,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1410.27 feet which was 8.27 feet higher than dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 17,000 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1089.50 feet, which was 39.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 18,600 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 37,900, 31,600, 16,600 and 6,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 17,600 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 5,600 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.