Open Menu

IRSA Releases 63,442 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2025 | 12:00 PM

IRSA releases 63,442 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 63,442 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 64,627 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1402.09 feet and was at its dead level of 1402 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 18,300 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1054 feet, which was 4 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 23,200 cusecs and 20,351 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 14,665, 26,400, 16,400 and 6,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,500 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 9000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Recent Stories

Securities and Commodities Authority holds 1st Boa ..

Securities and Commodities Authority holds 1st Board meeting in 2025

21 minutes ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed meets Donald Trump, discusses st ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed meets Donald Trump, discusses strategic partnership prospects

36 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed awards winners of Ha ..

Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed awards winners of Hafeet Sports Challenge in Al Ai ..

9 hours ago
 Housing assistance: Six eligibility categories for ..

Housing assistance: Six eligibility categories for unmarried Emirati women

9 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler launches 3rd Phase of 'Rhetorical In ..

Sharjah Ruler launches 3rd Phase of 'Rhetorical Interpretation'

9 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Lithuania

10 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns assassination attempt on Som ..

UAE strongly condemns assassination attempt on Somalia President

10 hours ago
 Eid Al Fitr holiday announced for private sector

Eid Al Fitr holiday announced for private sector

10 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Chad

11 hours ago
 UAE, European Union strengthening trade relations, ..

UAE, European Union strengthening trade relations, promoting investment opportun ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan