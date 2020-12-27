IRSA releases 63,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 63,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 42,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1472.46 feet, which was 80.46 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 19,800 cusecs and outflow as 45,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1164.15 feet, which was 124.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 8,500 cusecs and 5,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 70,200, 21,100 and zero cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 6,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 7,600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.