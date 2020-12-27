UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 63,800 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 02:40 PM

IRSA releases 63,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 63,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 42,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1472.46 feet, which was 80.46 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 19,800 cusecs and outflow as 45,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1164.15 feet, which was 124.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 8,500 cusecs and 5,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 70,200, 21,100 and zero cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 6,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 7,600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE Attorney-General prohibits posting of video of ..

11 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves Dubai Government&#039 ..

56 minutes ago

UAEU research team extracts date seed oil to make ..

1 hour ago

EAD wins &#039;Outstanding Contribution to Biodive ..

2 hours ago

DEWA’s work on sustainability attracts internati ..

2 hours ago

EU countries start COVID-19 vaccination campaign

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.