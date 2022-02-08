UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 63828 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2022 | 07:07 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 63828 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 47291 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 63828 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 47291 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1440.41 feet, which was 48.41 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 20800 and 43000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1144.35 feet, which was 94.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 9663 and 4000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 34778, 39891 and 24415 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 6700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 6400 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

