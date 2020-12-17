UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 64,200 Cusecs Water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 64,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 49,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1475.95 feet, which was 83.95 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 21,600 cusecs and outflow as 20,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1169.40 feet, which was 129.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 11,300 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 30,400, 32,100 and 4,700 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 9,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

