IRSA Releases 64,300 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2023 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 64,300 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 51,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1426.26 feet and was 28.26 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 18,900 cusecs while outflow was 13,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1099.00 feet, which was 49.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 17,100 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded at 21,600, 42,700, 36,300 and 7,800 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 16,000 cusecs of water were released at Nowshera and 4,200 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

