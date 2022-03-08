UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 64331 Cuseces Water

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2022 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 64331 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 53218 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1083.55 feet, which was 33.

55 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded 20466 and 32079 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 17017 , 22012 and 28860 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 3300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 12152 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

