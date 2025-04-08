Open Menu

IRSA Releases 64,400 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2025 | 03:00 PM

IRSA releases 64,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 64,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 76,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1410.32 feet which was 8.32 feet higher than dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 22,600 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1092.30 feet, which was 42.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 24,000 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 29,500, 31,600, 21,900 and 6,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 18,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 6,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Recent Stories

Karachi Kings’ owner urges others to avoid to ta ..

Karachi Kings’ owner urges others to avoid to tarnish PSL’s reputation

1 minute ago
 Dubai Chambers explores investment opportunities d ..

Dubai Chambers explores investment opportunities during Dubai-India Business For ..

6 minutes ago
 SZBA announces winners, Cultural Personality of Ye ..

SZBA announces winners, Cultural Personality of Year for 19th edition

21 minutes ago
 US visas of nearly 450 international students abru ..

US visas of nearly 450 international students abruptly revoked without prior not ..

25 minutes ago
 UAE, India: Strategic partnerships drive bold econ ..

UAE, India: Strategic partnerships drive bold economic future

36 minutes ago
 Punjab govt submits report to SC on damages due to ..

Punjab govt submits report to SC on damages due to May 9 riots

42 minutes ago
Artificial Intelligence Programme launches 6th coh ..

Artificial Intelligence Programme launches 6th cohort in partnership with Univer ..

51 minutes ago
 Mumbai court issues bailable arrest warrants for B ..

Mumbai court issues bailable arrest warrants for Bollywood actress Malaika Arora

2 hours ago
 FIFA backs female referees balancing motherhood, c ..

FIFA backs female referees balancing motherhood, careers

2 hours ago
 PSX opens on a positive note with KSE-Index of 116 ..

PSX opens on a positive note with KSE-Index of 116,000 points

2 hours ago
 Borouge announces increased dividend of 16.2 fils ..

Borouge announces increased dividend of 16.2 fils per share from 2025

2 hours ago
 United Arab Emirates participates in second G20 Sh ..

United Arab Emirates participates in second G20 Sherpa Meeting

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan