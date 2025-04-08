IRSA releases 64,400 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 64,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 76,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1410.32 feet which was 8.32 feet higher than dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 22,600 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1092.30 feet, which was 42.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 24,000 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 29,500, 31,600, 21,900 and 6,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 18,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 6,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.