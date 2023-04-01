UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 65,700 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2023 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 65,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 52,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1426.73 feet and was 28.73 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 19,100 cusecs while outflow as 13,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1100.25 feet, which was 50.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 17,200 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 30,600, 32,900, 39,700 and 9,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 18,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,700 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

