IRSA releases 658, 158 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 658, 158 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 687, 542 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1550.00, which was 152 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded 264, 700 cusecs and outflow 264, 700 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1184.30 feet, which was 134.3 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 39, 384 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded 406,594, 567, 083 and 530, 750 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, a total of 318, 500 cusecs of water released from River Kabul at Nowshera and 37, 608 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.