IRSA releases 658,200 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 658,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 687,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has already attained its maximum conversation level of 1550 feet and was 152 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 264,700 cusecs each.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1184.30 feet, which was 134.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 39,400 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded 406,600, 567,100 and 530,800 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 318,500 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 37,600 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.