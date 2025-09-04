IRSA Releases 661,900 Cusecs Water
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2025 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 661,900 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 700,000 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1549.87 feet, which was 147.87 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 179,500 cusecs and 178,500 cusecs, respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1228.
55 feet, which was 178.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 45,100 cusecs and 8,000 cusecs, respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 235,400, 217,400, 311,800 and 275,900 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 33,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 440,800 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.
