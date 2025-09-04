Open Menu

IRSA Releases 661,900 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2025 | 12:40 PM

IRSA releases 661,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 661,900 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 700,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1549.87 feet, which was 147.87 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 179,500 cusecs and 178,500 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1228.

55 feet, which was 178.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 45,100 cusecs and 8,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 235,400, 217,400, 311,800 and 275,900 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 33,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 440,800 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

Recent Stories

PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 ..

PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points

1 hour ago
 Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape cha ..

Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

4 hours ago
 Proper drainage system, removing illegal construct ..

Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..

13 hours ago
 PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global sta ..

PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser

13 hours ago
Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit ..

Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit areas, calls for humanitarian ..

13 hours ago
 Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala

Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala

13 hours ago
 PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders ..

PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders in Aug

13 hours ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to develop backward areas of Bal ..

13 hours ago
 Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspire ..

Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspired by crown prince’s initiati ..

13 hours ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi vis ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visits injured police personnel a ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan