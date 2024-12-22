IRSA Releases 66,300 Cusecs Water
Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 66,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 39,100 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1471.22 feet and was 73.22 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 16,700 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1133.15 feet, which was 84.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 6,100 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 50,300, 26,900, 26,600 and 1,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 1,700 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
Ajman Tourism unveils two Emirati-crafted tourism experiences
Sharjah Department of Human Resources announces New Year's holiday
UAE Juniors Team wins silver at Juniors Asian Padel Championship
RTA opens key bridge connecting Hessa Street to Al Khail Road
DEWA SAT-1 sends 2,690 MB of data related to its work to ground station
SEWA begins work on 3rd list of home rationalisation project
UAE hosts major global sporting events in December
Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget
Emirati women set historic milestones in 2024
Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen for 1st time
23 dead in two crowd crushes in Nigeria
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Islands, GFZ says
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IRSA releases 66,300 cusecs water3 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 171,676 power pilferers3 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM for swift completion of Malir Expressway Project, crackdown on encroachments, illegal parki ..13 minutes ago
-
Cold, dry forecast for Lahore13 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs 6.076m from 228 defaulters in 24 hours13 minutes ago
-
Jhelum launches major anti-encroachment drive, warnings issued to violators23 minutes ago
-
WCLA concludes its two-day talent hunt at Lahore Fort23 minutes ago
-
RCCI wants stakeholders' input on Tax-Bill 202423 minutes ago
-
Applications sought for solarization of agriculture tube-wells33 minutes ago
-
Over 2.5m benefited from Police Khidmat centers33 minutes ago
-
Speakers highlights youth role in advancing Kashmir Cause33 minutes ago
-
Umar Hayat advises regular inspection of gas equipment to prevent accidents33 minutes ago