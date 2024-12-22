IRSA releases 66,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 66,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 39,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1471.22 feet and was 73.22 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 16,700 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1133.15 feet, which was 84.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 6,100 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 50,300, 26,900, 26,600 and 1,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 1,700 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.