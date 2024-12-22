Open Menu

IRSA Releases 66,300 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2024 | 06:50 PM

IRSA releases 66,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 66,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 39,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1471.22 feet and was 73.22 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 16,700 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1133.15 feet, which was 84.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 6,100 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 50,300, 26,900, 26,600 and 1,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 1,700 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum Sunday From

Recent Stories

Ajman Tourism unveils two Emirati-crafted tourism ..

Ajman Tourism unveils two Emirati-crafted tourism experiences

8 minutes ago
 Sharjah Department of Human Resources announces Ne ..

Sharjah Department of Human Resources announces New Year's holiday

2 hours ago
 UAE Juniors Team wins silver at Juniors Asian Pade ..

UAE Juniors Team wins silver at Juniors Asian Padel Championship

3 hours ago
 RTA opens key bridge connecting Hessa Street to Al ..

RTA opens key bridge connecting Hessa Street to Al Khail Road

3 hours ago
 DEWA SAT-1 sends 2,690 MB of data related to its w ..

DEWA SAT-1 sends 2,690 MB of data related to its work to ground station

3 hours ago
 SEWA begins work on 3rd list of home rationalisati ..

SEWA begins work on 3rd list of home rationalisation project

3 hours ago
UAE hosts major global sporting events in December

UAE hosts major global sporting events in December

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget

Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget

4 hours ago
 Emirati women set historic milestones in 2024

Emirati women set historic milestones in 2024

6 hours ago
 Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen f ..

Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen for 1st time

8 hours ago
 23 dead in two crowd crushes in Nigeria

23 dead in two crowd crushes in Nigeria

8 hours ago
 Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Island ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Islands, GFZ says

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan