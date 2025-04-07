Open Menu

IRSA Releases 66,300 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2025 | 08:18 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 66,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 71,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1410.07 feet which was 8.07 feet higher than dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 18,600 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1090.80 feet, which was 40.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 21,800 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 28,900, 31,600, 19,200 and 6,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 17,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 9,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

