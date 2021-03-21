UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 66,900 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 11:50 AM

IRSA releases 66,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 66,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 62,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1408.41 feet, which was 24.41 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 17,800 and 12,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1098.00 feet, which was 58.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 29,600 and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 24,000, 16,400 and 7,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 8,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 1,500 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

