IRSA releases 67,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 67,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 101,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1419.98 feet, which was 35.98 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 21,400 and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1114.10 feet, which was 74.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 40,900 and 18,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 29,500, 24,100 and 7,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 26,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 1,500 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.