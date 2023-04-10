IRSA releases 67,200 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 67,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 47,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1435.55 feet and was 37.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 18,000 cusecs while outflow as 10,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1112.60 feet, which was 62.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 22,000 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 24,500, 28,600, 35,200 and 6,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 16,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.