Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 67,200 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2023 | 11:30 AM

IRSA releases 67,200 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 67,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 47,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1435.55 feet and was 37.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 18,000 cusecs while outflow as 10,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1112.60 feet, which was 62.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 22,000 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 24,500, 28,600, 35,200 and 6,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 16,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th April 2023

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago
 Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanita ..

Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation distributes 32 ..

9 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Interpol President, Ramadan wel ..

UAQ Ruler receives Interpol President, Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.