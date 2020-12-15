IRSA releases 67,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 67,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 55,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1475.87 feet, which was 83.87 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 23,500 cusecs and outflow as 25,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1170.65 feet, which was 130.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 14,700 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 46,700, 33,300 and 7,300 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 10,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.