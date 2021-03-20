IRSA releases 67,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 67,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 61,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1407.90 feet, which was 23.90 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 18,300 and 12,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1099.65 feet, which was 59.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 27,300 and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 25,200, 16,400 and 6,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 9,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 1,500 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.