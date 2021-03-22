IRSA releases 67,800 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 67,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 65,200 cusec

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 67,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 65,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1409.18 feet, which was 25.18 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 20,500 and 12,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1096.25 feet, which was 56.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 28,900 and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 14,200, 19,200 and 7,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 9,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 1,500 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.