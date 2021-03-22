UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 67,800 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 04:44 PM

IRSA releases 67,800 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 67,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 65,200 cusec

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 67,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 65,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1409.18 feet, which was 25.18 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 20,500 and 12,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1096.25 feet, which was 56.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 28,900 and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 14,200, 19,200 and 7,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 9,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 1,500 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Sohai Ali Abro ties knot with cricketer Shehzar Mo ..

25 minutes ago

Teachers' sit-in protest enters seven day

1 minute ago

'Game-changing' TV deal pumps money into English w ..

1 minute ago

Rainfall increases threat of dengue larvae spread

1 minute ago

Zaidi praises AKFixit for exposing those responsib ..

1 minute ago

Two die, two injured as Vigo Van falls into deep r ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.