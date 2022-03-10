IRSA releases 68056 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 68056 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 65354 cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1084.90 feet, which was 34.

09 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water were recorded 28186 and 31388 cases respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 37469 ,19703 and 29010 cases respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 4600 cases of water was released at Nowshera and 14168 cases released from the Chenab River at Marala.