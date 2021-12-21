UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 68128 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 08:08 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 68128 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 32143 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 68128 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 32143 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1431.47 feet, which was 39.47 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 19700 and 40000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1121.00 feet, which was 71.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 3315 and 19000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 58344 , 35695 and 21185 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 3000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 6128 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

