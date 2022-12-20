IRSA releases 68,200 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 68,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 41,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1490.50 feet and was 92.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 18,600 cusecs while outflow as 34,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1119.35 feet, which was 69.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 8,300 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 43,100, 27,700, 22,000 and 11,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,500 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.