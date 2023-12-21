IRSA releases 68,200 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 68,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 36,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1474.99 feet and was 74.99 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 17,300 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1157.55 feet, which was 107.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 4,700 cusecs and 26,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 42,200, 32,900, 26,000 and 500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 7,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.