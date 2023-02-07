IRSA releases 68,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 68,500 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 51,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1488.62 feet and was 90.62 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 18,100 cusecs while outflow was 32,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1129.65 feet, which was 79.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet.

The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 11,400 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively. `The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded at 44,800, 39,100, 34,300 and 9,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and zero cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.