IRSA releases 68,600 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 68,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 96,400 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 68,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 96,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1419.50 feet, which was 35.50 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 23,900 and 23,500 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1128.15 feet, which was 88.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 42,400 and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 38,700, 31,600 and 9,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 16,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,900 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.