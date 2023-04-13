UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 68,600 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2023 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 68,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 68,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1436.08 feet and was 38.08 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 20,800 cusecs while outflow as 20,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1112.90 feet, which was 62.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 20,200 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 29,500, 27,800, 30,000 and 6,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 14,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 5,700 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

