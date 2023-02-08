UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 68,800 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2023 | 12:20 PM

IRSA releases 68,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 68,800 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 55,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1487.94 feet, 89.94 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 17,300 cusecs while the outflow as 32,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1129.75 feet, which was 79.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 16,400 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 38,700, 39,100, 30,900 and 9,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 12,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and zero cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Dar apprises Korean envoy for potential investment ..

Dar apprises Korean envoy for potential investment area

1 hour ago
 Turkiye-Syria Quake: Death toll rises to 8,300

Turkiye-Syria Quake: Death toll rises to 8,300

1 hour ago
 Joint session of Parliament being held in Islamaba ..

Joint session of Parliament being held in Islamabad today

1 hour ago
 dans, MBRSC sign MoU for Aerospace Communications, ..

Dans, MBRSC sign MoU for Aerospace Communications, Navigation and Surveillance I ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th Feb ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th February 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.