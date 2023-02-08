IRSA releases 68,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 68,800 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 55,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1487.94 feet, 89.94 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 17,300 cusecs while the outflow as 32,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1129.75 feet, which was 79.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 16,400 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 38,700, 39,100, 30,900 and 9,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 12,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and zero cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.